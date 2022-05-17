QCM Cayman Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,078,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,791,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,990,478 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,215 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $34,276,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in DiDi Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $354,037,000 after buying an additional 4,070,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIDI traded up 0.02 on Tuesday, reaching 1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,448,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,994,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.57. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.37 and a 1-year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

