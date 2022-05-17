QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $80,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,439 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,030,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,882,996. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

