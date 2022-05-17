QCM Cayman Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 1.7% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,144 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 853,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. 3,766,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,422,221. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

