QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 1,090,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 271.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

