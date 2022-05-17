QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. monday.com comprises approximately 2.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. 690,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,624. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.05 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.92.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

