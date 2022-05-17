QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $15.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.99. 587,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $523.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $422.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

