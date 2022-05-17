QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.48.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.35 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

