QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $253,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,984,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,917,777. The firm has a market cap of $388.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.