QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,056,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $745,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,085,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

