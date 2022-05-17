Quark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $112,004.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $112,004.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,701,456 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

