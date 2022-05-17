Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 65,680 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JXN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JXN stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.