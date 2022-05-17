Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 115,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 270,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 751.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 813,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,818,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

