Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 102,270 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 273.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,270 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

