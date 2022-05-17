Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 114,399 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 404.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,399 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,293,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 344,118 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 820,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,568,000 after acquiring an additional 323,503 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($127.08) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.