Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1,316.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.