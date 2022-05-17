Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

