Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $478,775,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

