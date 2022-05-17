Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in FOX by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in FOX by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

