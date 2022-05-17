Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Quebecor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.44.

Quebecor stock opened at C$28.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$26.03 and a 1-year high of C$33.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

