Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 19th

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

QUILF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target (down from GBX 190 ($2.34)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

