RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in RADCOM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

RDCM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,883. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $162.91 million, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About RADCOM (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

