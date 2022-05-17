Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,059 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 436,440 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

