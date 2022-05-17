Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,354,000 after acquiring an additional 147,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $226.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.83. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.