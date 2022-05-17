Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 91,758 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,758 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Kura Oncology worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.