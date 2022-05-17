Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,256 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

