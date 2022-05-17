Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0725 on Major Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $201.29 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,774,869,856 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

