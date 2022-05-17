Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.0723 on Top Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Rally has a market cap of $200.78 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,889.02 or 1.74281673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,777,944,656 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.