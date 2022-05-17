Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.41% of Range Resources worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 149,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,972,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Range Resources stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $34.61.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

