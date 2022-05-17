Raymond James Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23.
About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
