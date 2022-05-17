Raymond James Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

