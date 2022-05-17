Raymond James Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target to C$0.40

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CBWTF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.64.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
