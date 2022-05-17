Raymond James Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target to C$0.40

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CBWTF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

