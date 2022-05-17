Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.