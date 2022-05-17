Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.