Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Up 30.9% in April

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.
A number of brokerages have commented on RDI. StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
