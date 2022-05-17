Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Up 30.9% in April

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDI. StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.