ReapChain Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. ReapChain has a total market cap of $19.34 million and $191,460.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

