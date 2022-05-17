Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trinseo (TSE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trinseo (NYSE: TSE):

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from $5.50 to $6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $12.30 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from $8.50 to $7.00.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from $70.00 to $55.00.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00.

5/16/2022 – Trinseo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $52.00.

5/6/2022 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

4/13/2022 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

3/31/2022 – Trinseo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Trinseo is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

TSE stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. 273,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,387. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

