RED Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $289,805.14 and $3,228.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00238118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001931 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003017 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.