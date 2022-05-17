ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.44 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $14,303.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.22 or 1.00094435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00197756 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00101102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00125616 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00235600 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002994 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.