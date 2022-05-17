Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 216.23% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Reed’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REED opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reed’s by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

