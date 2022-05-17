Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,319. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585 in the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after acquiring an additional 139,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 286.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,975 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

