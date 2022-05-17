Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,368,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 3,834,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,578.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

