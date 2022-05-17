Reviewing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 47.85 -$6.00 million N/A N/A iSun $45.31 million 0.82 -$6.24 million ($0.70) -3.79

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSun.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28% iSun -13.77% -8.29% -5.51%

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

iSun has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 220.75%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iSun beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.