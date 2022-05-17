Reviewing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 5.56% 20.67% 6.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.31 $35.29 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.81 $72.33 million $1.83 31.88

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Glory Star New Media Group and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

