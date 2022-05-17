Revomon Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Revomon has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $80,384.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revomon has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00508015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,348.46 or 1.80971594 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

