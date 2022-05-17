Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 10,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,192. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $6,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

