Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,015 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pool were worth $45,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Pool by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,865,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $401.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $377.52 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.32 and its 200 day moving average is $482.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

