Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,767 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $39,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

