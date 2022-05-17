Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $52,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,579,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.15.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

