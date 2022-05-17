Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,726 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $43,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

NYSE BR opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

