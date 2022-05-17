Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $40,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

