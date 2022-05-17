Rhumbline Advisers Has $54.22 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Copart worth $54,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

CPRT opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

